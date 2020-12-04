The group has taken the world by storm with hit records, from “Powa” to “Aura.”

The group is composed of three Nigerian-American men, Emsho, King Bulu, and Muski.

Growing up, they would freestyle on beats and make music together through Soundcloud. They developed their group name during their adolescent years as playful banter.

Later on, they realized its essence and resonated with the meaning of it considering they are Young Determined Nigerians.

New Afrobeats group YDN drops new single 'Malo'

Not only did they discover their love for music, they developed a strong brotherhood as well. Recently, YDN released their latest single “Malo” on their streaming platforms.

“Malo” is an upbeat song that provides a relaxed outlook on love and serenity. It is relatable for men and women. The song is filled with a chill and soulful tempo anyone can vibe to.

The music video has garnered 40K+ views within the first week and continues to reach people globally. YDN is on the rise, stay tuned to find out what they have planned next.

*This is a featured post.