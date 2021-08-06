Omah cuts across sexual, dancehall and mood music playlists as it embodies many different vibes.
Neeza defends his Afrofusion expertise with new single - Omah
If you’re all about that feel-good post-pandemic sound, then you will most certainly love Neeza’s new single titled Omah.
The wavy 2-minute track was produced by Blaisebeat, with Altrasound on the engineering side of things. Neeza brings his A-game with his vocals with hot lyrics that make this song an instant earworm.nj3w
This new record is preceded by his Weird EP; a 6-track release in 2020 that cemented his presence in the Nigerian music scene.
The EP held gems like Doromi and Pay, both of which were anthems in Neeza’s growing fan communities. This new single goes ahead of his incoming second project due for release in the next quarter.
Neeza represents a new generation of fearless music creators who are experimenting with global sounds, yet having Afrobeats at the centre. With Nigerian music in the global spotlight, Neeza understands the assignment of connecting on a cross-cultural level while maintaining originality.
As we await the surprises on his After School EP, do click the link below to enjoy the focus track Omah.
