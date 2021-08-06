Neeza defends his Afrofusion expertise with new single - Omah

The wavy 2-minute track was produced by Blaisebeat, with Altrasound on the engineering side of things. Neeza brings his A-game with his vocals with hot lyrics that make this song an instant earworm.nj3w

This new record is preceded by his Weird EP; a 6-track release in 2020 that cemented his presence in the Nigerian music scene.

The EP held gems like Doromi and Pay, both of which were anthems in Neeza’s growing fan communities. This new single goes ahead of his incoming second project due for release in the next quarter.

Pulse Nigeria

Neeza represents a new generation of fearless music creators who are experimenting with global sounds, yet having Afrobeats at the centre. With Nigerian music in the global spotlight, Neeza understands the assignment of connecting on a cross-cultural level while maintaining originality.

As we await the surprises on his After School EP, do click the link below to enjoy the focus track Omah.