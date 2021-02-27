On February 26, 2021, moments after releasing his album, 'The Prince I Became,' Nigerian signer, Ric Hassani announced that the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had banned his single, 'Thunder Fire You' from Nigerian airwaves.

The breakup song, made out of spite and towards a fictional cheating partner and her friends was simply a work of art. Instead, it's been banned from airwaves, for infringing on the laws against strong language. In the past, the NBC has banned 2Baba's 2008 smash hit, 'Enter The Place.'

The ban has since turned promo for the song as sympathizers have flocked to streaming platforms to check the song out.

Since the issue was announced, Twitter has been agog with reactions.

