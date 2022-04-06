Native Sound System announces debut single, 'runaway' to feature Lojay and Ayra Starr

One of the first tracks to be recorded, the rainy season track, “Runaway” began as a ballad by Lojay, woven together in London, before going through the production hands of New World Ray, and Sholz (Cordae, Kaycyy Pluto), ultimately arriving in Lagos where Ayra Starr laid down her vocals. Over a year after its completion, “Runaway” emerges as the lead single off this long-awaited debut release, having gone through additional touches from producers Lido (Chance The Rapper, Ariana Grande) and Adey (Tems, Tiwa Savage).

The music video for “Runaway” is directed by Black Is King's Dafe Oboro. In partnership with Bottega Venetta, and spotlighting the works of African designers such as Kenneth Ize, the “Runaway” visuals are an artistic rendering of the impassioned and turbulent love story narrated by Ayra Starr and Lojay on the record. Coupling two of 2021's most prolific breakout Afropop artists, in what will be their first ever collaboration, "Runaway" strikes the perfect balance between the familiar and the new. As the video aligns the world’s of these distant childhood lovers, so the single marries two well-known artists in a pioneering sound that straddles Pop and Alternative tastes as never before heard. NATIVE Sound System’s first ever single, "Runaway" is an accomplished representation of the foundational purpose of this debut album; showcasing the depth and the scope of our SOUND.