Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Adeayo Adebiyi

South African rapper Nasty C raves about his Nigerian trip.

In an interview with Cool FM, Nasty C shared that his trip to Nigeria has been an eventful one as he has not only enjoyed himself but also had the chance to meet some of his idols like Phyno and Wande Coal whose music he says he has been listening to for nearly 1o years.

Pulse Nigeria earlier reported that Nasty C previewed a new single featuring Nigerian Hip Hop star ODUMODUBLVCK at Obi's House in Lagos to an excited audience.

The yet-to-be-released collaboration follows a long line of creative partnerships between Nigerian and South African stars that date back many years and have churned out many memorable tracks.

Nasty C's adulation of Phyno and Wande Coal shows his long attraction to Nigerian music as well as the popularity of Nigerian music across the continent.

Fans would be eagerly awaiting the release collaboration of Nasty C's collaboration with ODUMODUBLVCK as the preview suggests that song would follow the path of his memorable collaborations with Davido and Runtown.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

