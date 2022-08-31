Nasty Bigsmoke spotlights street life experiences in new single ‘Hustle’

Beginning his music career professionally in 2018, Nasty Bigsmoke who hails from the Enugu state, South East Nigeria releases

Music under his own imprint 'Smoke Music Entertainment, with his first studio project, a 3 track EP titled ‘ELEVATION’ which dropped in 2021.

This new song, "Hustle," highlights the good and bad aspects of street life, drawing primarily from Nasty Bigsmoke’s own past experiences of fighting for survival. It features meaningful lyrics, a carefully crafted composition, and above all, an appealing message to vibe to.

The record is now available worldwide on all leading streaming platforms as Nasty Bigsmoke is set to make an impact in the Nigerian music scene.

Listen and share your thoughts below

