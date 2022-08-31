RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nasty Bigsmoke spotlights street life experiences in new single ‘Hustle’

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByNastyBigsmoke

Nasty Bigsmoke spotlights street life experiences in new single ‘Hustle’
Nasty Bigsmoke spotlights street life experiences in new single ‘Hustle’

Talented Nigerian Rapper Miracle Williams known as Nasty Bigsmoke has unveiled his latest single, an outstanding record titled ‘Hustle’.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

Beginning his music career professionally in 2018, Nasty Bigsmoke who hails from the Enugu state, South East Nigeria releases

Music under his own imprint 'Smoke Music Entertainment, with his first studio project, a 3 track EP titled ‘ELEVATION’ which dropped in 2021.

This new song, "Hustle," highlights the good and bad aspects of street life, drawing primarily from Nasty Bigsmoke’s own past experiences of fighting for survival. It features meaningful lyrics, a carefully crafted composition, and above all, an appealing message to vibe to.

The record is now available worldwide on all leading streaming platforms as Nasty Bigsmoke is set to make an impact in the Nigerian music scene.

Listen and share your thoughts below

https://fanlink.to/Hustle-Bigsmoke

---

#FeatuedPost #FeatureByNastyBigsmoke

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ debuts at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100, equals Davido's most No. 1 record

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ debuts at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100, equals Davido's most No. 1 record

BBNaija 7: Khalid’s fans react as Daniella & Dotun ‘aggressively’ make out

BBNaija 7: Khalid’s fans react as Daniella & Dotun ‘aggressively’ make out

Nasty Bigsmoke spotlights street life experiences in new single ‘Hustle’

Nasty Bigsmoke spotlights street life experiences in new single ‘Hustle’

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' continues to impress on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' continues to impress on Billboard Hot 100

Portable publicly apologises to Davido over comments made during Osun State governorship election

Portable publicly apologises to Davido over comments made during Osun State governorship election

'The Brother's Keeper' is a bold declaration of Chike's ambitions [Pulse Album Review]

'The Brother's Keeper' is a bold declaration of Chike's ambitions [Pulse Album Review]

TNBA: BON invites entries for award categories, announces judges’ panel

TNBA: BON invites entries for award categories, announces judges’ panel

Ogranya announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Ogranya announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after 4 years

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after 4 years

Trending

Ruger, BNXN

‘Talk to me after you get a solo hit’ Ruger fires at BNXN

BNXN (Buju)

'The Industry is fake' BNXN says about rift with Ruger

Kizz Daniel in Cotonou

Over 80,000 fans attend Kizz Daniel's Afroclassic concert in Cotonou

Top 10 new Nigerian songs released in August 2022

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]