Nanya Spark releases video for hit single 'Bow Down'

‘Remedy’ and ‘Mojo’, the second and third songs in the EP, are both feel-good vibes, and the vocals are extraordinary. ‘Sinner (La la la)’ featuring Billie Bando is like a summer anthem. The track ‘Oyi’ is a melodic masterpiece. ‘Undress‘ and ‘Yawa’, the sixth and seventh, are dance songs for all occasions. When asked about the EP, she said, “each song tells a different and unique story. ‘Yung x Wildin’ is about Vibes, Empowerment, Love, Heartbreak, Infatuation, Dance, Living Life, and Being Badass. The inspiration comes from everything Nanya is about, my struggles and passion.

With this EP, I stepped out of my comfort zone. I was fearless in my creative execution and played with different sounds. The EP title name came from how I felt while working on it. I felt reborn and charged. I felt wild while experimenting with various genres, and I wanted my listeners to feel the same; Refreshed, Young, and Wild. She concluded. With songs like ‘Remedy’, ‘Mojo’, ‘Sinner (La la la)’ featuring Billie Bando, ‘Oyi’, ‘Undress’, and ‘Yawa’, Nanya sang her heart out. Yung x Wildin is one of the most enjoyable bodies of work today. The colorful video to the song ‘Bow Down’ is a testament to that.