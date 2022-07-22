Nanya Spark, one of the most talented Afrobeats stars presently touring the world, has officially released the music video to her smash hit single ‘Bow Dow’. The song is off her debut EP 'Yung x Wildin', released July 2022. For a fact, Nanya's beauty is irresistible, but her musicality is way much better. The unique melodic composition of all the songs in the EP gives credence to why she is highly respected. Listening to the EP's first track ‘Bow Down’, there's no disputing the fact that she's an incredible songster.
Nanya Spark releases video for hit single 'Bow Down'
#FeatureByNanyaSpark
‘Remedy’ and ‘Mojo’, the second and third songs in the EP, are both feel-good vibes, and the vocals are extraordinary. ‘Sinner (La la la)’ featuring Billie Bando is like a summer anthem. The track ‘Oyi’ is a melodic masterpiece. ‘Undress‘ and ‘Yawa’, the sixth and seventh, are dance songs for all occasions. When asked about the EP, she said, “each song tells a different and unique story. ‘Yung x Wildin’ is about Vibes, Empowerment, Love, Heartbreak, Infatuation, Dance, Living Life, and Being Badass. The inspiration comes from everything Nanya is about, my struggles and passion.
With this EP, I stepped out of my comfort zone. I was fearless in my creative execution and played with different sounds. The EP title name came from how I felt while working on it. I felt reborn and charged. I felt wild while experimenting with various genres, and I wanted my listeners to feel the same; Refreshed, Young, and Wild. She concluded. With songs like ‘Remedy’, ‘Mojo’, ‘Sinner (La la la)’ featuring Billie Bando, ‘Oyi’, ‘Undress’, and ‘Yawa’, Nanya sang her heart out. Yung x Wildin is one of the most enjoyable bodies of work today. The colorful video to the song ‘Bow Down’ is a testament to that.
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByNanyaSpark
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng