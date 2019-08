Artist: Naira Marley

Song Title: Soapy

Genre: Afrobeats, Shepeteri

Date of release: August 9, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Rexxie

Label: TBA

Video Director: TG Omori

Details/Takeaway: A prison impression featuring his incarcerated brothers, Rahman Jago, Zlatan and Guccy Branch, Naira Marley said he picked up the ‘Soapy’ dance while in EFCC custody.

You can watch the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Q6Rixmvujc