After taking a few weeks off, Naira Marley and the king of the Marlians is back to drop the video to his hit single, 'Soapy'.

The Marlians might have been getting restless, waiting for their king to release a video for their anthem, but it seems the wait is over. A few hours ago, Naira Marley posted a picture of himself, Zlatan, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch and one other person on his Instagram page with the caption, "Inside Life."

You might remember that "Inside Life" is the first set of words off the hook to 'Soapy.'

They were all dressed in orange outfits to mimics prison clothes while backed what seems like a container. The shot feels like it came off the 'Soapy' video shoot.

You might remember that a few months ago, Zlatan, Marley, Jago and Guccy Branch were all arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). While Zlatan, Jago and Guccy Branch were all released after four days in custody, Marley was charged before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. He is still only out on bail.