Naira Marley tells Nigerian artists to stop buying YouTube views
In 2017, legendary Nigerian culture journalist, Osagie Alonge did a Facts Only episode on it
Recommended articles
In the post he wrote, "Stop buying YouTube views, we can tell by the likes..."
This has been an endemic across global music from time. It got so rife that YouTube had to introduce TrueView, a way to promote your video as ads to combat the problem of view purchases.
In 2017, legendary Nigerian culture journalist, Osagie Alonge did a Facts Only episode on it;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng