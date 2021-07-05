RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Naira Marley tells Nigerian artists to stop buying YouTube views

Motolani Alake

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, Nigerian artist, Naira Marley took to his Instagram stories to advise Nigerian artists to stop buying YouTube views.

In the post he wrote, "Stop buying YouTube views, we can tell by the likes..."

This has been an endemic across global music from time. It got so rife that YouTube had to introduce TrueView, a way to promote your video as ads to combat the problem of view purchases.

In 2017, legendary Nigerian culture journalist, Osagie Alonge did a Facts Only episode on it;

