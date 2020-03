Artist: Naira Marley

Song Title: Aye

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: March 20, 2020

Label: Marlian Records

Producer: Rexxie

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song is socio-political chatter on how easy the world could be. 'Aye' is Yoruba for 'Life.'

Thoughts: As long as Naira stays away from viral dance moves for PR, he could claw his way back with this one. This one has a soul. Good soft landing after a slow 2020 so far.

