It's officially 'Detty December' and the parties have started. A day ago, Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley posted a video on his Twitter page.

He was performing at a rave when smash hit, 'Soapy' came on. What happened next was that 'marlians' started pulling the rapper who was trying to entertain them. An ocean of people almost started running over each other to see Marley. The fans had to be restrained by bouncers and guards.

On the Twitter post, Marley wrote, "Soapy’s the new national pledge."

You can watch the video below;