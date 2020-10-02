Artist: Naira Marley

Song Title: Idi Oremi (Opotoyi2)

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: B2DS (Belong 2 Da Streets)

Date of release: October 1, 2020

Label: Marlian

Producer: Rexxie

Video Director: WG Films

Details/Takeaway: 'Idi Oremi' is picked from a traditional Yoruba playground song, but Naira Marley is using it for another dose of vulgarity. The song is also a follow-up to his 2019 single, 'Opotoyi.' In English, 'Idi Oremi' means my friend's bum.

This song will also be a part of his forthcoming EP B2DS (Belong 2 Da Streets) coming at the end of the year.

You can watch the video below;