Artist: Naira Marley featuring Ms Banks

Song Title: Anywhere

Genre: Afropop, Afroswing

Album: TBA

Date of release: January 31, 2020

Label: Marlian Records

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After the release of 'Lord of Lamba' and a couple of videos, Naira Marley returns with a new single. At Naira Marley's show, Marlian Fest in December 2019, Ms Banks performed.

You can listen to the song below;