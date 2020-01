Artist: Naira Marley

Song Title: Tingasa

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: Lord of Lamba EP

Date of release: January 27, 2020

Label: Moves

Producer: Killertunes

Video Director: Somto

Details/Takeaway: The song is the first one on Naira Marley's last EP, 'Lord of Lamba.' Filled with a lot of profanity, the beat cuts through the heart like a knife through butter to trigger incredible excitement.

You can watch the video below;