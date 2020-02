Date: February 18, 2020

Song Title: Caro

Artist: Zinoleesky featuring Naira Marley

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Rexxie

Album: TBA

Video Director: Naya

Label: Marlian Records

Details/Takeaway: This is Zinoleesky's first single on Marlian Records, the label he joined in December 2019. The song itself is a dedication to beautiful women.

