Artist: Rexxie featuring Naira Marley

Song Title: Mofoti

Genre: Afro-Pop

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Producer: Rexxie

Video Director: TBA

Date of release: April 23, 2020

Details/Takeaway: This comes after 'Marlian Riddim.' 'Mofoti' means 'I shall not fret' in English.

