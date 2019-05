Date: May 29, 2019

Song Title: Why

Artist: Naira Marley

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: OluwajBeats

Album:

Label:

Details/Takeaway: After the release of his controversial but hit song 'Am I A Yahoo boy,' Naira Marley drops another single 'Why.' This new single gives us a feel of Naira Marley's undiluted raw talent.

You can listen to the song below