In the entertainment industry, publicity is sometimes as important as the content you are putting out. If you don’t blow your own trumpet, it will be like shooting yourself in your smallest toe with a bullet that dishes out pains the size of China.

That’s why Tonto Dikeh went on a three-day fight-fest with the entire entertainment industry revealing shameful details of a marriage she once vaunted as the tastiest thing since ewa agonyin at Landmark. It’s why Bobrisky feeds his following phoney antics, almost on a daily basis.

It’s why Tunde Ednut keeps doing giveaways. Naira Marley basically fed himself to the jaws of law enforcement by spewing some lousy nonsense unprovoked and shining the spotlight on himself. He has since been arrested. Who knew ‘own goal is a goal’ was prophetic. Bravo to your king, Marlians.

It’s why Jussie Smollett A.K.A ‘The gay Tupac’ has probably ruined himself with his "MAGA Country" claims. It’s also why Uche Ogbodo has decided to serve us a hot plate of semi-nudes that we didn’t ask for as a shortcut to a comeback.

There is a need for PR. That’s why entertainers and even sportsmen go on press runs when they have something on the cusp of release. That’s why some engineer the infamy now known as ‘publicity stunts.’ While people like Beyonce and the Nigerian alte crew feel too big for press runs, most people understand their pivotal stance in the industry.

But like Travis ‘Yoh’ Phillips of DJBooth said in his May 16, 2019 article about the Rolling Loud concert in Miami, Florida, United States, “Press is an option for artists, not a requirement, and still, daily, we waited. The waiting is what you don't see,” and he is right.

The internet and social media era

Except you are in Nigeria where the dedicated social media usage comes from a niche crowd, social media is central to anything you do. The reason is simple; information dissemination is easier and dedicated following for entertainers now transcends oceans and crosses seas without as much as a wooden barge.

Fans of celebrities now get their news in real time. Obsession for celebrity news is now currency that even media channels now depend on. While publicity stunts have always been the in-thing, they were done in newspapers and pop culture-inclined magazines that were available at opulent costs.

The flow of information was at the time, much slower than it is now. Artists basically needed a number of these stunts at alarming regularity to reach the level of notoriety they craved.

While that worrying regularity is still required, even in this age, the process is condensed and attention spans are much thinner than they used to be. Multiple things now compete for the fans’ attention.

Sadly, clout-chasing is PR and it sometimes aids careers

The cumulative effect of this problem is that PR stunts from Nigerian entertainers and celebrities has now morphed into clout-chasing. Nonetheless, clout-chasing has its many positives for – mostly – people with little to no talent.

We have seen careers skyrocket simply off clout-chasing - It’s a funny world. The reason is simple; clout-chasing and corny PR keep your name in the conversations - In this day and age, that’s money.

Nigerian ‘influencers’ are really the corniest and the worst content creations you will ever meet, but they get the bag. They’re always in the public’s tunnel vision with dead jokes and ‘like for, RT for…’ tweets.

That’s the world we live in. The more retweets topics about you get, the more followers you get.

However, clout and baseless PR are still addictive and fleeting while careers are suffering

Clout-chasing is addictive and it requires significant concentration. For some people, it's a full-time job that pays the bills. Clout-chasing is also a distraction for talented people who actually garnered a following for the quality of their work.

Thereby, it deflects attention from what the entertainer craves PR for. Thus, entertainers now subconsciously crave the limelight and fleeting conversations than more than praise for their craft while the quality of their work which initially gave them the spot in that limelight suffers severely.

Sometimes, social media praises and clout-chasing even overlap.

Nigerian entertainers need to go back to the drawing board. The focus has shifted from what publicity stunts are being created for. Quality continues to dwindle from the art itself. If they had the same energy for their art/craft as they have PR stunts and going nude, they would be greater.

No matter what clout-chasing and ‘catfshing’ gets you, it’s all fleeting; the viral content you create, that continually gets you the clout is ephemeral. The consumers also have terribly short attention spans. They will soon get constipated on you, and inevitably move on.

As much as you need great PR, you need to premise it upon a sound foundation that equates a good career.

Uche Ogbodo is an actor without a string of good movies over the past five years. She needs to get her career in order and get some solid acting roles, and make sure she kills them excellently.

If she doesn’t, these photos of her scantily clad body circulating the internet and sending hormones jumping will soon pass. Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh will soon do some crazy thing and people will forget about her.