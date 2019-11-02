Controversial singer, Naira Marley has hinted his fans about a collaboration between him and award winning singer, Burna Boy.

Burna Boy and Naira Marley to drop a collaboration soon. (YouTube/BurnaBoy)

The artist dropped the hint on Friday, November 1, 2019, on his Twitter account, when he tweeted, “ What you know about NairaMarley x BurnaBoy — As E dey go?”

Barely a week ago, Naira Marley had released a song titled ‘Bad Influence’.

Tweeting about the song recently, the artiste said he is a bad influence and he’s still trying to work out what influenced me to be bad.

Naira Marley also aimed a slight dig at the Federal Government in his tweets.

“Naira Marley is the problem of Nigeria, not SARS, not police and not the government”, He said sarcastically.