Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Mystro is on his way to becoming the breakout artist of 2019

Mystro Is singer building up to becoming the break-out artist of 2019?

Mystro is positioning himself for something great, aligning his music where it matters, and it may just come to a full circle in 2019.

  • Published:
play Wizkid and Mystro at ''Immediately'' video shoot (MichaelTubesCreation)

2016 was the year that gave us Mr Eazi. 2017 saw the likes of Mayorkun and Niniola emerge as major acts late in the year, 2018 has seen a number of names flatter, but none really worthy of the throne, and as the year comes to its final months, many wonder if we already have a candidate to own the space come 2019.

A break-out artist is usually that person who instantly becomes famous from a major hit song that is very popular nationwide.

Usually this artist would have been on the scene for a while, but the virality of the song has helped propel the name to every willing ears.

So while the likes of Mr Real and Slimcase have effectively built on the 'Shaku Shaku' wave to a fair level of recognition and commercial success, they have not done enough with their music just yet.

play Mystro and Tiwa Savage at the video shoot for his song 'Immediately' (MichaelTubesCreation)

 

And looking beyond them lies a litter of names that includes the talented Teni who has a 'sleeper' hit in 'Askamaya' and DMW's Peruzzi, who has been killing features this year, both of them were nominated for the 2018 Headies Rookie of the year, with Teni emerging victorious, but quietly crawling his way into the conversation, at the very least for the coming year is the name, Mystro.

Mystro is not new to the scene, infact while Teni and Peruzzi are still settling in the game, he already released his debut album, ''Sugar'', in February 2018, an impressive body of work, that in more ways than one matches the title of the project.

Outside his talent as a singer, he is also a producer and has worked with the likes of the legendary Fuji artist, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, Iyanya, Waje and more.

play Maleek Berry, Wizkid and Mystro at 'Immediately' video shoot (MichaelTubesCreation)

 

But despite his decent accomplishments and even bagging a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music in 2016, Mystro is still regarded as that neophyte, who is only known at the corridors of the music industry and has to be introduced to people by his manager at events.

All that now seems to be changing as he is finally set to take his place on the big stage.

The last few months has seen him make power moves that have not gone unnoticed. Earlier in May, Mystro teamed up with Wizkid for his new single, 'Immediately', with the accompanying visuals set to be released anytime soon.

He then teamed up with DJ Consequence and Tiwa Savage on the song, 'Do Like This', which was self produced and undeterred by the two heavyweights on the singles, Mystro left an impression with his sterling delivery.

He has also released a new single, 'Gawu' alongside the Mavin first lady.

At the maiden edition of Tiwa Savage's 'The Savage Tour' held at the Indigo at the 02 Arena in London in August, Mystro was one of those who graced the stage at the sold out concert and the reception was more than welcoming.

He also graced the Nigerian corner at the Notting Hill Carnival the following week.

The exposure his music has gotten is putting him right at the edge of earning new converts, when you look beyond the pool of heavy hitters presently on the scene.

Mystro also enjoys the support of a team led by music promoter Bankuli. It is Bankuli's constant support, tweeting and sharing his works, introducing him at events and putting him unto big stages that has helped his talent surface.

On his own, his ability to score a golden hook will work wonders for him in an industry that thrives on dance music, his gift as a producer is another major plus as it allows him to fully make his own sound as it has done for the likes of Maleek Berry.

The big names have clearly owned 2018, it has been the year where the likes of Davido and Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade have been at their best form, but with a 2019 that will largely be consolidating on the success of Afrobeats globally, Mystro has all other elements in place, which places him perfectly poised for a bigger crowd, a louder bang and a major break, all that is missing is that No1 hit record.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido Watch Popstar interview on American radio show 'The Breakfast...bullet
2 Eminem Watch as Joe Budden come after rapper for dissing him on new...bullet
3 New Video Machine Gun Kelly - Rap Devil (Eminem Diss)bullet

Related Articles

New Video DJ Consequence - 'Do Like This' feat. Tiwa Savage x Mystro
New Music DJ Consequence - 'Do Like This' feat. Tiwa Savage x Mystro
New Music Mystro - Immediately feat. Wizkid
New Music Mystro - 'Gawu' feat. Tiwa Savage
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to
Pulse List Here are the 5 most featured artists so far in 2018
Tiwa Savage Singer says she feels like giving up
Tiwa Savage Singer pays homage to African icons in style for #TheSavageTour
Tiwa Savage Singer dazzles at sold out concert at the Indigo at the O2 Arena, London

Music

Davido with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Thagod
Davido See best Twitter reactions to singer's interview on American radio show, 'The Breakfast Club'
New Video Waje - Kponlongo Ft. Timaya
New Video illBliss - 'It is God'
New Video Maleek Berry - 'Love U Long Time' Ft. Chip