Mystro is on his way to becoming the breakout artist of 2019

2016 was the year that gave us Mr Eazi. 2017 saw the likes of Mayorkun and Niniola emerge as major acts late in the year , 2018 has seen a number of names flatter, but none really worthy of the throne, and as the year comes to its final months, many wonder if we already have a candidate to own the space come 2019.

A break-out artist is usually that person who instantly becomes famous from a major hit song that is very popular nationwide.

Usually this artist would have been on the scene for a while, but the virality of the song has helped propel the name to every willing ears.

So while the likes of Mr Real and Slimcase have effectively built on the 'Shaku Shaku' wave to a fair level of recognition and commercial success, they have not done enough with their music just yet.

And looking beyond them lies a litter of names that includes the talented Teni who has a 'sleeper' hit in 'Askamaya' and DMW's Peruzzi, who has been killing features this year, both of them were nominated for the 2018 Headies Rookie of the year , with Teni emerging victorious, but quietly crawling his way into the conversation, at the very least for the coming year is the name, Mystro.

Mystro is not new to the scene, infact while Teni and Peruzzi are still settling in the game, he already released his debut album, ''Sugar'' , in February 2018, an impressive body of work, that in more ways than one matches the title of the project.

Outside his talent as a singer, he is also a producer and has worked with the likes of the legendary Fuji artist, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, Iyanya, Waje and more.

But despite his decent accomplishments and even bagging a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music in 2016 , Mystro is still regarded as that neophyte, who is only known at the corridors of the music industry and has to be introduced to people by his manager at events.

All that now seems to be changing as he is finally set to take his place on the big stage.

The last few months has seen him make power moves that have not gone unnoticed. Earlier in May, Mystro teamed up with Wizkid for his new single, 'Immediately', with the accompanying visuals set to be released anytime soon.

He then teamed up with DJ Consequence and Tiwa Savage on the song, 'Do Like This' , which was self produced and undeterred by the two heavyweights on the singles, Mystro left an impression with his sterling delivery.

He has also released a new single, 'Gawu' alongside the Mavin first lady.

At the maiden edition of Tiwa Savage's 'The Savage Tour' held at the Indigo at the 02 Arena in London in August, Mystro was one of those who graced the stage at the sold out concert and the reception was more than welcoming.

He also graced the Nigerian corner at the Notting Hill Carnival the following week.

The exposure his music has gotten is putting him right at the edge of earning new converts, when you look beyond the pool of heavy hitters presently on the scene.

Mystro also enjoys the support of a team led by music promoter Bankuli. It is Bankuli's constant support, tweeting and sharing his works, introducing him at events and putting him unto big stages that has helped his talent surface.

On his own, his ability to score a golden hook will work wonders for him in an industry that thrives on dance music, his gift as a producer is another major plus as it allows him to fully make his own sound as it has done for the likes of Maleek Berry.