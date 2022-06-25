RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'My forthcoming album is going to feature a lot of music genres' veteran rapper Jesse Jagz says

Adeayo Adebiyi

Veteran rapper and music producer Jesse Jagz has revealed that is upcoming album will feature different sounds and genres. The revelation was made in a tweet on Thursday 23rd June 2022.

His forthcoming album 'Family Tree' will be his 6th album and Jesse Jagz intends to explore a wide soundscape that will give listeners and all encompassing experience.

"My forthcoming album is going to feature alot of music genres . Hip hop , Jazz , Raggae , Afrobeats , R&B , Pop and so much more. The waiting hasn't been in vain ! You'll understand why Leo had to isolate."

Jesse Jagz is known for his superlative writing and delivery with which he has established himself as one of Nigeria's finest rappers. Fans can expect that his next album will carry his talent and genius and with the promise of new genres, 'Family Tree' is one to look out for.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

