Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo describes Burna Boy as greatest Afrobeats act

Greek-Nigerian Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo who plies his trade at Milwaukee Bucks attended Afronation Portugal which took place between 1st July to 3rd July 2022 and he had something to say about Burna Boy's performance.

The Grammy-winning Afrobeats star blew the audience away with his electric and charismatic stage performance and this drew praise from Giannis who described Burna Boy as the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) on his Instagram story.

Giannis's Instagram Story
Giannis's Instagram Story

Burna Boy has distinguished himself as one of the best performing artists in the world and his shows always inspire huge commendations and endorsements from fans who are captivated by his stage abilities.

At a festival where there were concerns and criticisms about the poor performances of Afrobeats stars, Burna Boy rose to the occasion and delivered a breathtaking performance that inspired praise from the former MVP.

Burna Boy has earned a fan in Giannis who went as far as endorsing him as the greatest Afrobeats act of all time which is a tag Burna Boy will undoubtedly agree with.

