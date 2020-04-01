On March 27, 2020, Nigerian singer, Muyiwa Akhigbe released the six-track collaborative EP, 'Hard Guy.' The EP is co-created by his regular collaborator and music producer, BankyOnTheBeatz. The EP is Muyiwa Akhigbe's fourth EP in four years after 'Dear Music' (2016), 'My Journey Begins' (2019), and 'Conversations' (2018).

As the title suggests, the EP is a sarcastic commentary of how a supposed 'Hard Guy' got softened, reclusive and heartbroken by the event of catching his girlfriend with another guy. While he also healed from the heartbreak, the EP also explores how a woman could soften a 'Hard Guy' and make him mushy.

The EP opens up to 'Anymore' and a break-up conversation between Muyiwa and girl named Pamela. He uses the song to tell a story of how he caught his girlfriend, Pamela with another man after she lied that she was not feeling well. The beat is birthed from afro-folk and R&B organs. There's also an underlying staccato string that defines the production.

'Island Fire' is built on an afro-house sound. Lyrically, the song documents the post-break-up and the mutual cynicism it guarantees from both parties. 'Island Fire' is then a symbolism for what Akhigbe hopes he is in the wake of the break-up.

'House Party (Shelenge)' opens to the conversation between BankyondBeatz and a heartbroken, depressed and newly reclusive Muyiwa Akhigbe who is still reeling from the break-up with Pamela. Banky tries to lighten his mood by getting him to a party at Askamaya Hotels. At the party, Muyiwa presumably meets a girl named Yvonne. Apparently, they knew each other at a place called, Westlife.

Muyiwa liked her a lot and on their way back home, he tells BankyOnDBeatz how much he likes her. Banky then comments, "See hard guy..." This conversation ushers in, 'Inside Body,' a song which documents the process of how supposed 'Hard Guy,' Muyiwa 'catches feelings' for Yvonne just post-break-up.

'Bamilo' opens to a conversation during which Muyiwa asks Yvonne out on a date. She obliges and with an afro-pop sound, Muyiwa sings that, Yvonne is the one he's looking for and she's so beautiful that she's the first girl he ever walked up to. This is a good story, but a slightly weak song.

On the final song, 'Healing' Ore Macaulay delivers a spoken word on a ballad than underlines the entire concept on which this EP is premised; mending, restoration and wholeness. These are the steps in between heartbreak or hurt and healing. Macaulay's chat might seem cliche, but it's something every heartbroken person needs to hear.

She tells hurt people that they owe it to themselves to take all the time in the world to heal from the hurt they feel by examining why they feel the hurt. She also tells hurt people to forgive themselves. This is a great piece of spoken word.

Final Thoughts

Muyiwa Akhigbe did great with the concept of Hard Guy EP. He found a way to document the process of heartbreak and hurt to healing. The last song, 'Healing' is the best and most important cog in the concept. However, the articulation of the concept on certain songs is quite weak. The songwriting on 'Island Fire' and 'House Party' lack required clarity to properly follow Muyiwa's story.

There's also the problem of Muyiwa's delivery of words and stories which can sometimes feel dry. All these faults sometimes makes a listener feel the concept is an afterthought. But when you really listen, you might again be forced to think that the concept inspired the music and not the other way round.

There's also the problem of rebounds. A rebound is basically a relationship people jump into immediately after a heartbreak. It's usually based on a need to block out the hurt or shorten the pain while putting all that emotion into a new relationship. That's what it feels like Muyiwa is doing with Yvonne.

While some people meet their soul mates after failed relationships and heartbreaks, they're the exception, not the rule. Most people have to deal with the hurt so it doesn't ruin their next relationship.

Nonetheless, it is to Muyiwa's credit that his concept is so engrossing enough in the dreamy story of hurt to healing to make a listener overlook the thematic flaws and sonic weaknesses on certain songs. This EP is mostly a conceptual victory than one of excellent musicality. However, Muyiwa should be proud that the concept is so good that it sometimes aids the weaker musicality.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1.5/2

Content and Themes: 1.7/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.0/2

Execution: 1.0/2

Total:

6.7 - Champion