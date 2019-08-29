Artist: Mut4y featuring Maleek Berry
Song Title: Turn Me On
Genre: Afrobeats
Album: TBA
Date of release: August 30, 2019
Label: TBA
Producer: Legendury Beatz
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: After releasing Afrosummer Vibes Vol. I, Nigerian producer, Mut4y and one half of Legendury Beatz taps UK-based Maleek Berry for this one.
For Berry, it continues an impressive year that includes a place on Goldlink's latest album and performance of 'Zulu Screams' with Goldlink on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
He also released 'Flashy' earlier in the year.
You can watch the video below;