Artist: Mut4y featuring Maleek Berry

Song Title: Turn Me On

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 30, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Legendury Beatz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After releasing Afrosummer Vibes Vol. I, Nigerian producer, Mut4y and one half of Legendury Beatz taps UK-based Maleek Berry for this one.

For Berry, it continues an impressive year that includes a place on Goldlink's latest album and performance of 'Zulu Screams' with Goldlink on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He also released 'Flashy' earlier in the year.

You can watch the video below;