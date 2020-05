Mut4y is Starboy’s head of music and Elhi is an up and comer.

Artist: Mut4y and Elhi

Album Title: EU4RIA

Genre: Afro-Pop, Afrobeats, R&B, Afro&B, Dancehall

Date of Release: May 1, 2020

Producers: Mut4y

Album Art:

Length: 5 Tracks, 17 Minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Label: Starboy

Details/Takeaway: Mut4y is Starboy’s head of music and Elhi is an up and comer. Together, they release this project after two singles, ‘Bad’ and ‘Feeling You.’

