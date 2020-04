Date: April 24, 2020

Song Title: Bad

Artist: Mut4y

Genre: Bad

Producer: Mut4y

Album: EU4RIA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Mut4y is one-half of the sibling production duo, Legendury Beatz. Elhi is an emerging act and they are set to release a 5-track EP, EU4RIA on May 1, 2020. This is the lead second single after 'Bad' was released a week ago.

You can watch listen to the song below;