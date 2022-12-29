ADVERTISEMENT
Cleric knocks Seyi Vibez for failing to credit him after using his content

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian fast-rising Street-pop artist Seyi Vibez has received some criticism for failing to credit a Muslim cleric who claims he used his content in a song.

Seyi Vibez
Seyi Vibez

Details: On Thursday, 29th December 2022 in a post shared on Twitter by a user with the handle @dammieadammie35, Seyi Vibez used the prayer recordings by a certain cleric who posted said content on the social media App Tik Tok.

According to the cleric, he recorded the prayers sampled in the opening seconds of the track 'Kun Faya Kun' in the deluxe version of Seyi Vibez's latest album 'Billion Dollar Baby'.

The recording contained a prayer where the person asked that he receives different sorts of financial blessings most of which borders on luck and a flight of fancy so much that it's comical.

Not Seyi Vibez's first rodeo: Seyi Vibez has been on ascension since the release of his album 'Billion Dollar Baby' with the track 'Chance' becoming a fan favorite.

In the album, Seyi Vibez failed to credit any of the producers which is a common act among Nigerian artists.

He also sampled Shola Allyson's timeless hit song 'Eji Owuru' which he apparently failed to clear and subsequently had to remove in a remastered version.

Whether Seyi Vibez will apologize and subsequently credit the aggrieved cleric is anyone's guess. It also remains uncertain if the cleric intends to take legal action against the fast-rising Street-pop sensation.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
