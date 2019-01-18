Royalty Records fast rising Afrobeats artist Mazi Chukz released his first visual of the new year ‘Classy’ directed by Alexx Adjei & David Sule.

The visual takes the viewer on a journey as Mazi Chukz searches through a fortress to find his love interest.

‘Classy’ was produced by acclaimed producer and artist Maleek Berry, this is not the first occasion the two have collaborated. Their first collaboration dates back to 2016 with the release of Mazi Chukz single 'Dem Hail.’

Classy is the first release of Mazi Chukz forthcoming project which is set to be released early 2019.

﻿DOWNLOAD AUDIO HERE﻿

