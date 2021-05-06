Music Premiere: DJ Buka Ft. Spotless – 'Poppin'

The groovy single produced by brilliant sound engineer, Insane Chips, is armed with alluring lyricism and deliveries that conveyed the expertise of DJ Buka and Spotless. Their duet on “Poppin’” berthed addictive mid-tempo afrobeats tune.

The DJ has worked with top Nigerian singers Burna Boy, Flavour, Tekno, Timaya, 2Face, Wande Coal, just to mention a few. To make “Poppin’” a remarkable track, DJ Buka combined his musical knack with his eclectic exposure as a professional DJ who has travelled wide and far.

Pulse Nigeria

It is not surprising DJ Buka joined forces with Spotless on “Poppin’”, the amazing talent [Spotless] has proven his apt understanding of how afrobeats should be channelled on different projects, however, on this latest track, he delivered with an improved approach.

“Poppin’” is a sure song that will send chills down the spines of all listeners.

Download song HERE.