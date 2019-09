Date: September 26, 2019

Song Title: Yes I do

Artist: Becca featuring Tiwa Savage

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: A day ago, African queens of music, Ghanaian, Becca and Nigerian, Tiwa Savage announced that a collaboration is upon us. After years of criticism about the low number of collaboration between leading women in the African music industry, here is an example.

In honesty, this song is good.

