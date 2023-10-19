MTV Europe Music Awards canceled amidst Israel-Palestine crisis

The announcement was made by the EMAs on October 19, 2023, in a press release that stated that the decision to cancel the 2023 edition was taken to protect thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who will be traveling from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.

"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024."

The 2023 EMAs which was scheduled for Paris on November 5, 2023 was set to be a historic one as it would be the first time the maiden Afrobeats category would be awarded. Nigerian superstars Asake, Arya Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, and Rema were nominated for the award alongside Malian-born French singer Aya Nakamura.