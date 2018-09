news

Mr Real has released the visuals to the remix of his hit single, 'Legbegbe' featuring Niniola, DJ Maphorisa, Vista and DJ Catzico.

The song which became a viral hit late in 2017 and one of the major anthems for the Shaku Shaku wave, now has a remix, coming a little longer than the fans had expected.

Mr Real teams up with fellow Nigerian singer, Niniola alongside South African disc jockeys, DJ Maphorisa, Catzico and Vista to give the remix a Gqom feel.

The video shot in South Africa was directed by Sesan.