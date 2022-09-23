Artist: Mr. Real
Mr. Real & Peruzzi combine for new single 'Spray D Money (SDM)'
Nigerian street-pop act Mr. Real is back with a new single he calls 'Spray D Money (SDM)' on which he features Afrobeats sensation Perruzi.
Song Title: Spray D Money (SDM)
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022
Producer: Crackermallo
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 45 seconds
Features: 1 - Peruzzi
Label: Azuri
Details/Takeaway: 'SDM' is a catchy Amapiano single propelled by Peruzzi's trademark melody which combines with Mr. Real's street-pop style to create an enjoyable tune.
