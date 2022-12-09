ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mr. Eazi taps DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Minz for new single, 'See Something'

Adeayo Adebiyi

International Afrobeats star Mr. Eazi has released a new single 'See Something' on which he features Nigerian superstar DJ Neptune and Ghanaian sensations Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Minz.

Mr Eazi, DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal
Mr Eazi, DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal

Artist: Mr. Eazi

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: See Something

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: December 9th, 2022

Producers: DJ Tarico, Mr. Eazi

Song Art:

Mr Eazi - 'See Something'
Mr Eazi - 'See Something' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 5 minutes 03 seconds

Features: 4 - DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Minz

Label: emPawa Africa Limited

Details/Takeaway: Mr. Eazi returns with a new Amapiano anthem on which he features a star studded line up for a song that extol the African back side.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats superstars R2Bees return with new single, 'Sun Mo Mi'

Afrobeats superstars R2Bees return with new single, 'Sun Mo Mi'

Mr. Eazi taps DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Minz for new single, 'See Something'

Mr. Eazi taps DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Minz for new single, 'See Something'

Exciting new talent Kold AF announces herself with impressive 2-track EP, 'Kold SZN'

Exciting new talent Kold AF announces herself with impressive 2-track EP, 'Kold SZN'

Oxlade taps Camila Cabello for 'Kulosa' remix

Oxlade taps Camila Cabello for 'Kulosa' remix

Ajebo Hustlers drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'

Ajebo Hustlers drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'

Rising sensation Young Infinix returns with new exciting music

Rising sensation Young Infinix returns with new exciting music

Singer-producer Pheelz explains how church influenced his career choice

Singer-producer Pheelz explains how church influenced his career choice

Celine Dion discloses battle with rare neurological disorder, postpones European tour

Celine Dion discloses battle with rare neurological disorder, postpones European tour

Progress: One Step At A Time [Pulse Interview]

Progress: One Step At A Time [Pulse Interview]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido

Davido reportedly set to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

Burna Boy GQ

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Asake

Asake apologizes to Birmingham fans for late appearance

Blaqbones (YouTube)

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers