Artist: Mr. Eazi
Mr. Eazi taps DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Minz for new single, 'See Something'
International Afrobeats star Mr. Eazi has released a new single 'See Something' on which he features Nigerian superstar DJ Neptune and Ghanaian sensations Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Minz.
Song Title: See Something
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: December 9th, 2022
Producers: DJ Tarico, Mr. Eazi
Song Art:
Length: 5 minutes 03 seconds
Features: 4 - DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Minz
Label: emPawa Africa Limited
Details/Takeaway: Mr. Eazi returns with a new Amapiano anthem on which he features a star studded line up for a song that extol the African back side.
