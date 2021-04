On April 13, 2021, Nigerian star, Mr. Eazi released a short film titled, 'The Don.' The short film shares the same title with a Mr. Eazi single off his latest EP, Something Else.

'The Don' is also an alias that Mr. Eazi has been using for a while.

The Don is like a short video for the Killertunes-produced single of the same title that Mr. Eazi released earlier in the year.

