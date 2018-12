Mr Eazi has shared the visuals to the song, 'Dabebi' featuring Maleek Berry and King Promise.

From his sophomore project, Lagos to London, Banku Music boss, Mr Eazi is out with the colourful visuals to another of its smashing single.

The visuals for Dabebi is a follow up to his last release for 'Surrender' featuring Simi as he continues to provide a video for every song on the mixtape.