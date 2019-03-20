Mr Eazi's much publicized tour of North America is facing major hitches as he may be forced to cancel earlier announced dates.

Earlier over the weekend, Mr Eazi had missed out on performing at the 2019 SXSW conference and festival which went down in Austin, Texas in the United States due to visa issues.

It now seems that the issues have remained unsettled as Mr Eazi has announced that he may be forced to make changes to the announced March dates of his tour of North America that was supposed to see him perform in cities like Atlanta, Toronto, Minneapolis, Detroit, Boston and more.

In an Insta story shared on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Eazi again apologized to his fans, explaining the situation he has with the US embassy and how he could not travel out of the UK at the moment.

“I wanna thank all my fans for the support & understanding thus far, the update is that my passport is still at the US Embassy here in London and as such even tho i have my Canadian visa, i cannot travel to make it to my show in Canada as i cannot leave the UK without an international passport. My team will be providing details on rescheduling & refunds etc bless up.

Also if by close of business tomorrow i have no word on my passport, i will be rescheduling all my March Tour Dates to avoid further disappointment, of my fans,'' he shared.

With three shows listed in the coming days, the possibilities of Eazi fixing things in time for his performances look highly unlikely.

The Banku Music boss who released his album, ''Lagos To London'' in 2018 to critical and commercial reviews while also touring major European cities had concluded plans to take his music to his fans in North America in a tour that was to cover 16 cities with tickets already being sold.