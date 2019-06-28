On May 17, 2018, Pulse wrote about Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi's plans to launch three emPawa platforms - a distribution arm, a publishing arm and a label services arm - on July 19, 2019.

But yesterday, the singer took to Twitter to announce that he has launched emPawa distribution which will provide label services to indie acts and labels across Africa. As part of this process, Eazi announced that he will move his catalogue to the platform.

He wrote, "Thanks be to God I just launched my own distribution platform empawa distribution. I will be moving my entire catalogue to the platform July 19 & we will focus of providing label services for indie African Artists & Labels! #DoneaziApproved."

A few minutes later, he also announced emPawa Publishing, which will focus on empowering music producers. His publishing has also been moved to the platform.

For this, he wrote, "Also launching Empawa Publishing which will be focused on empowering African Producers! As The sound goes global, the makers of the sound need to be well positioned on rev gen, ownership & opportunities!!! Will also be transferring my publishing to Empawa publishing!"

Finally, the 2019 BET Awards nominee announced emPawa Live, "Lastly Empawa Live will be presenting events such as Party in the park July 13 in partnership with @Akwaabauk , Detty Rave 3 dec 27 & Mr Eazi Soundsystem block Party 30th Dec ."

What is emPawa?

The platform was created to showcase African talent, and serve as springboard for their careers. While over 100 acts have already been posted on the program's YouTube page, and one of them is Joeboy.

As part of the fire rounds of annoucements, the singer announced emPawa Live.