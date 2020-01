Artist: Mr. Eazi

Song Title: Kpalanga

Genre: Afropop

Album: TBA

Date of release: January 31, 2020

Label: Banku Music

Producer: Killertunes

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: As Mr. Eazi flew into the country to celebrate three years of his relationship with Temi Otedola, he releases his first single of 2020.

You can listen to the song below;