Details: Mr. Eazi has taken to his Twitter page to announce that he will be dropping the remix of his hit song 'Patek'. The remix is set to feature multi-talented artist Falz and is due for release on Friday, 21st October 2022.
Mr. Eazi is set to drop 'Patek' remix featuring Falz
Nigerian Afrobeats international sensation Mr. Eazi is set to drop the remix of his Amapiano song 'Patek'.
Read Also
'Patek' featuring Ghanaian sensation Joey B & Mozambique producer DJ Tarico is the latest song from Mr. Eazi. The speaker-rattling Amapiano hit has performed well since it was released and the remix is set to further amplify the song.
In 2022, Mr. Eazi released 'Legalize', 'Personal Baby' and 'Patek' as he gears up for the release of his next album. 'Patek' remix will be his fourth release in 2022.
Since coming onto the scene in 2015 with 'Holl Up' and 'Skin Tight', Eazi has gone on to win multiple awards and established himself as one of Afrobeats biggest export with considerable international followership.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng