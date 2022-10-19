Mr. Eazi is set to drop 'Patek' remix featuring Falz

'Patek' featuring Ghanaian sensation Joey B & Mozambique producer DJ Tarico is the latest song from Mr. Eazi. The speaker-rattling Amapiano hit has performed well since it was released and the remix is set to further amplify the song.

In 2022, Mr. Eazi released 'Legalize', 'Personal Baby' and 'Patek' as he gears up for the release of his next album. 'Patek' remix will be his fourth release in 2022.