Artist: Mr. Eazi featuring Tyga
Song Title: Tony Montana
Genre: Afroswing
Album: TBA
Date of release: November 19, 2019
Label: Banku/emPawa
Producer: Killertunes.
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: This one feels tailored to the American market. Don't underestimate this song.
Thoughts: This experiment started with Eazi on 'Doyin' which featured Simi. Now, he's seemingly making a real push for the American market. He even got the feature right. One shouldn't rule this song out of doing well. It might have been better as a summer release though.
Ratings: 8/10
You can listen to the song below;