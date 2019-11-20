Artist: Mr. Eazi featuring Tyga

Song Title: Tony Montana

Genre: Afroswing

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 19, 2019

Label: Banku/emPawa

Producer: Killertunes.

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This one feels tailored to the American market. Don't underestimate this song.

Thoughts: This experiment started with Eazi on 'Doyin' which featured Simi. Now, he's seemingly making a real push for the American market. He even got the feature right. One shouldn't rule this song out of doing well. It might have been better as a summer release though.

Ratings: 8/10

You can listen to the song below;