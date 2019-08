Artist: Mr Eazi featuring Simi

Song Title: Doyin

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: August 22, 2019

Producer: Killertunes

Video Director: TBA

Label: emPawa/Banku Music

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi returns with this follow-up to ‘Supernova.’ This also marks Eazi’s second major collaboration with Simi after ‘Surrender’ in 2018.

You can listen to the song below;