Mr. Eazi drops 'Patek' remix featuring Falz

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats international sensation Mr. Eazi has released the remix of his hit single 'Patek'. The remix features award-winning artist Falz.

Mr Eazi, Joey B, DJ Tarico - Patek
Artist: Falz

Song Title: Patek remix

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: October 21th, 2022

Producer: DJ Tarico

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 02 seconds

Features: 3 - Falz, DJ Tarico, Joey B

Label: EmPawa

Details/Takeaway: Mr. Eazi taps Falz a tested and trusted hit maker for the remix of his speaker-rattling Amapiano hit 'Patek'. The single which features Ghanaian sensation Joey B and Mozambiquecan producer DJ Tarico for a single that stands tall in the midst of Amapiano hits released in 2022.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

