Mr. Eazi drops 'Patek' remix featuring Falz
Afrobeats international sensation Mr. Eazi has released the remix of his hit single 'Patek'. The remix features award-winning artist Falz.
Song Title: Patek remix
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producer: DJ Tarico
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 02 seconds
Features: 3 - Falz, DJ Tarico, Joey B
Label: EmPawa
Details/Takeaway: Mr. Eazi taps Falz a tested and trusted hit maker for the remix of his speaker-rattling Amapiano hit 'Patek'. The single which features Ghanaian sensation Joey B and Mozambiquecan producer DJ Tarico for a single that stands tall in the midst of Amapiano hits released in 2022.
