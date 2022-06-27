The first single from Mr Eazi’s forthcoming debut album, 'Legalize' is one of the singer’s most personal tracks to date, and a celebration of his love for fiancée Temi Otedola.
MR Eazi Shares 'Legalize'(Acoustic) featuring Michaël Brun
Global music superstar Mr Eazi has followed up his latest single 'Legalize' with an acoustic version featuring producer Michaël Brun, out today on all DSPs.
Following the June 10th release of the track. the singer recorded an acoustic performance of the song featuring Brun, who co-produced 'Legalize' with E Kelly and Nonso Amadi, on guitar
The drop precedes the June 30th release of Legalize: The Complete Experience, a new project compiling various audio and video versions of the song, including the acoustic version.
