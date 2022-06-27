RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MR Eazi Shares 'Legalize'(Acoustic) featuring Michaël Brun

Global music superstar Mr Eazi has followed up his latest single 'Legalize' with an acoustic version featuring producer Michaël Brun, out today on all DSPs.

LEGALIZE ACOUSTIC
LEGALIZE ACOUSTIC

The first single from Mr Eazi’s forthcoming debut album, 'Legalize' is one of the singer’s most personal tracks to date, and a celebration of his love for fiancée Temi Otedola.

Recommended articles

Following the June 10th release of the track. the singer recorded an acoustic performance of the song featuring Brun, who co-produced 'Legalize' with E Kelly and Nonso Amadi, on guitar

The drop precedes the June 30th release of Legalize: The Complete Experience, a new project compiling various audio and video versions of the song, including the acoustic version.

STREAM 'LEGALIZE' ACOUSTIC HERE

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'My mum is in her 50s, how in God's name will I be 46?' - Carolyn Hutchings

'My mum is in her 50s, how in God's name will I be 46?' - Carolyn Hutchings

MR Eazi Shares 'Legalize'(Acoustic) featuring Michaël Brun

MR Eazi Shares 'Legalize'(Acoustic) featuring Michaël Brun

Audiomack signs Licensing Agreement with Universal Music Group to expand global footprint in Africa

Audiomack signs Licensing Agreement with Universal Music Group to expand global footprint in Africa

AFRIMA 2022 Entry Submission Portal to close on August 5th

AFRIMA 2022 Entry Submission Portal to close on August 5th

Glamour Girls: Play Studios needs to RESPECTFULLY hands-off classics [Review]

Glamour Girls: Play Studios needs to RESPECTFULLY hands-off classics [Review]

Kemi Afolabi denies attending Christ Embassy for healing

Kemi Afolabi denies attending Christ Embassy for healing

Precious Chikwendu says custody battle over kids with estranged husband will soon be over

Precious Chikwendu says custody battle over kids with estranged husband will soon be over

BBNaija star Mike Edwards crowned 2-time Nigerian high jump champion [Photos]

BBNaija star Mike Edwards crowned 2-time Nigerian high jump champion [Photos]

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Trending

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

TG Omori, Daniel Regha

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel

"I was a one time mechanic", says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

Khaid and Sydney

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel