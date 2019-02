DJ Kaywise has shared the visuals to his latest single, Alert with DJ Maphorisa and Mr Eazi.

The popular disc jockey prominent for his signature sound, 'Joor' teams up with South African DJ Maphorisa and Banku Music boss, Mr Eazi on this banging record.

Released a few weeks back, the Gqom inspired dance record now has a colorful visual which is as exciting as the song to go with it,

The video for 'Alert' was directed by Nate Thomas.