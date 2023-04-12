The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByEmpawa: Mr Eazi + DJ Edu join forces on new dance music project merging music, community + live events.

Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem
Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem

Nigerian-born music superstar, business visionary and international nomad Mr Eazi has announced the formation of a new pan-African music group, Choplife Soundsystem.

Recommended articles

The group will also consist of UK-based, Kenyan-born afrobeats selector and tastemaker DJ Edu, as its resident DJ, along with an informal crew of contributing DJs, artists and producers from across the continent. Mr Eazi will be the primary vocalist on Choplife Soundsystem recordings, and will also serve as its MC — or Minister of Enjoyment— at live events.

Choplife Soundsystem derives its name from the popular West African pidgin slang phrase chop life, meaning “enjoy life,” along with the traditional soundsystems that are the backbone of Jamaican music culture. In Jamaican parlance, a soundsystem is a mobile crew of DJs and MCs, typically financed by a prominent local businessperson, who present music together at public events, such as street parties, clubs and festivals.

Recent years have seen international outfits like producer Diplo’s Major Lazer project put their own spin on the format, functioning as both creators and performers of original music, as well as a tastemaking DJ crew. With Choplife Soundsystem, the always-visionary Mr Eazi is putting a modern, African twist on soundsystem culture, incorporating genres like amapiano and afrobeats to curate the ultimate African party experience— both on original studio recordings and at curated live events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired to take the vibe and spirit of his successful Ghana holiday party Detty Rave on the road, Mr Eazi “soft launched” Choplife Soundsystem with events in Cotonou, Benin; Stockholm, Sweden; and Kigali, Rwanda, in 2022. Mr Eazi will announce further details about Choplife Soundsystem, including new music releases, partnerships and live events, later this Spring.

“I’m going back to where I started from, hosting the biggest parties at uni,” Mr Eazi says. “That’s how I started singing. I am looking forward to this new and fun ride, and I can’t wait for all the music to start dropping and the accompanying live experience”

Follow Choplife Ministries on Instagram and on Twitter for further updates and announcements.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByEmpawa

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter reacts as Adekunle Gold drops colorful video for hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'

Twitter reacts as Adekunle Gold drops colorful video for hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'

Are Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo dating?

Are Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo dating?

Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem

Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Michael Omonua's 'Galatians' becomes first Nigerian film selected at La Fabrique Cinema

Michael Omonua's 'Galatians' becomes first Nigerian film selected at La Fabrique Cinema

These Nigerian celebrities look so similar they could be siblings

These Nigerian celebrities look so similar they could be siblings

Davido doesn't blame celebrities who stayed neutral during elections

Davido doesn't blame celebrities who stayed neutral during elections

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

SIDHU MOOSE WALA ' MERA NA' FEAT BURNA BOY & STEEL BANGLE

Burna Boy sets YouTube record with guest appearance on Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous single 'Mera Na'

Davido

Davido to speak at Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana

Portable

'I'm not a prisoner' Portable boasts as he previews new single

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize