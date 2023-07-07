Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Moonlight Afriqa unveils debut EP 'Tales By Moonlight'

Taking the music scene by storm, the lead single from the EP, 'Love Dimension,' made its debut in May and has since been creating ripples across Nigeria and Ghana.

It has swiftly climbed the charts on various digital streaming platforms, while also receiving significant airplay on radio and on local & cable television channels. This early success stands as a testament to Moonlight Afriqa's undeniable talent and has further solidified his position as a rising star to watch.

'Tales By Moonlight' EP comprises a total of five tracks, each showcasing Moonlight Afriqa's versatility and distinctive musical style. From 'Love Dimension', the EP continues to the enthralling narrative of 'Ms Jailer', to the infectious rhythms of 'Milk & Sugar,' from the soul-stirring vibes of 'Amazing' to the Afro dancehall-inspired 'Miracle,' the EP takes listeners on an exhilarating sonic journey, leaving them craving for more.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his quest to make an indelible mark on the Nigerian music industry, Moonlight Afriqa has poured his heart and soul into 'Tales By Moonlight.' The EP serves as a testament to his exceptional talent and artistic vision. With its release, Moonlight Afriqa invites fans and music enthusiasts to embark on this musical adventure and witness the birth of a true musical prodigy.