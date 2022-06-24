Artist: Moelogo
Moelogo teams up with Chinko Ekun for new single
Talented Afrobeats star Moelogo has released a new single 'Soft Life' which features indigenous rapper Chinko Ekun.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Soft Life
Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: June 24, 2022
Producer: Medua
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 33 seconds
Features: 1 - Chinko Ekun
Label: Motrakz Records
Details/Takeaway: Moelogo joins forces with Chinko Ekun to create an Afropop single that combines Moelogo's catchy melody with Chinko Ekuns's indigenous rap.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng