RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Moelogo teams up with Chinko Ekun for new single

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented Afrobeats star Moelogo has released a new single 'Soft Life' which features indigenous rapper Chinko Ekun.

Moelogo ft Chinko Ekun - Soft Life Song Art
Moelogo ft Chinko Ekun - Soft Life Song Art

Artist: Moelogo

Recommended articles

Song Title: Soft Life

Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop

Date of Release: June 24, 2022

Producer: Medua

Song Art:

Moelogo ft Chinko Ekun - Soft Life Song Art
Moelogo ft Chinko Ekun - Soft Life Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 33 seconds

Features: 1 - Chinko Ekun

Label: Motrakz Records

Details/Takeaway: Moelogo joins forces with Chinko Ekun to create an Afropop single that combines Moelogo's catchy melody with Chinko Ekuns's indigenous rap.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Teni, DaBaby, Davido, Candy Bleakz, Ice Prince and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Teni, DaBaby, Davido, Candy Bleakz, Ice Prince and more

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

Moelogo releases new 5-track EP

Moelogo releases new 5-track EP

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

TG Omori, Daniel Regha

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel