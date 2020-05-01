On April 29, 2020, legendary Nigerian rapper, Modenine produced and released a collaborative EP with veteran Nigerian rapper, Avid The Lyrikal.

The 5-track EP is titled, Euthanasia which is a synonym for mercy killing which is also a controversial topic across the world for its legality, rightness and/or wrongness. Modenine and Avid pique that concept to create an EP that aims to kill the competition mercifully.

On the opening track, Avid rumbles on the melodious boom bap beat produced by Modenine to discuss his indifference to third-party opinion, he shows confidence in his craft and takes shots at the mumble rap generation. Avid also takes shots at radio.

The second track is ‘I Get Around’ on which Avid The Lyrical raps that, “I’m no spring chicken, I get around…” is built on a beat that imitates the suspense part of a thriller-themed motion picture, Avid flexes his diction, storytelling skills and lyricism to highlight the story of inherently faulty relationships from the perspective of his conversation with a woman.

She rejects warnings and highlights her own supposed extroverted tendencies before she ends up inevitably getting heartbroken. When she is warned, she says, “I’m no spring chicken, I get around…”

‘Lyrical’ is a lyrical exercise that tells the story of Avid The Lyrikal from being a wide-eyed dreamer with self-confessed talent to being a man in need of avenues to showcase that talent. This is a tale of braggadocio and talent. ‘OMF’ is built on a more lo-fi boom bap beat that requires chilling introspect.

Avid starts his rap by highlighting the totality of death. While it has moments of pungent perspective, it mostly lacks a central theme because it’s a multifaceted track built on chilling introspect.

‘Rags To Riches’ sees Avid The Lyrikal get inspirational and introspective. He discusses his come-up, sexual abuse, religion, faith, wealth, the journey and more.

Final Thoughts

This project is built on advanced types of introspect. Its creators are grown and experienced, thus Avid coasts in alien territory with the crisp flows for which he is known. Modenine’s beats represent his ambition. When this writer spoke with him earlier in the year, the legend said he wanted to produce projects because his favourite rapper, Royce The 5’9 had started producing.

This project excels on Avid’s ability to craft great hooks and tell stories. While the project is too short to have a true critique, we must judge it for what it is - not what it’s not. This is a good listen.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.0 - Victory